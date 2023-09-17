Safe (SAFE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $6.54 or 0.00024719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $136.32 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00144599 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00049680 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00026042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003796 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.54450206 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

