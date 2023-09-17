Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.0 %

SNPHY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. Its product portfolio includes tafluprost/timolol maleate, a prostaglandin F2a derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker; and netarsudil mesilate and latanoprost, a prostaglandin F2a derivative which is marketing approval phase for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

