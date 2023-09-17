Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.0 %
SNPHY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $9.78.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
