Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Up 43.5% in August

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,982,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 1,381,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.7 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAPIF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
