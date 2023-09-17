Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Up 43.5% in August

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,982,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 1,381,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAPIF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879. Saputo has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

