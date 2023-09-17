Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Up 43.5% in August

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2023

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,982,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 1,381,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAPIF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAPIF

Saputo Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879. Saputo has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.