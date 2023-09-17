Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in August

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,600 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 443,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Scatec ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get Scatec ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA Price Performance

About Scatec ASA

OTCMKTS STECF remained flat at $13.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633. Scatec ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

(Get Free Report)

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides renewable energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development & Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.