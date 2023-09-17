Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in August

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,600 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 443,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Scatec ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.
Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides renewable energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development & Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.
