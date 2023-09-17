Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in August

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHNWF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 420 ($5.26) to GBX 430 ($5.38) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 538 ($6.73) to GBX 536 ($6.71) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Schroders from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHNWF

Schroders Stock Down 2.5 %

Schroders Company Profile

Shares of SHNWF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 841. Schroders has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.