Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in August

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHNWF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 420 ($5.26) to GBX 430 ($5.38) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 538 ($6.73) to GBX 536 ($6.71) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Schroders from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHNWF
Schroders Stock Down 2.5 %
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schroders
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.