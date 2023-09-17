Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Compass Financial Group INC SD’s 6th Largest Position

Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $18,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 583,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,052. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

