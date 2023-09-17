Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 34,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,000. Salesforce makes up 3.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,956,000,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,939,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,929,472.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total transaction of $3,295,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,816,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,969,831.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,929,472.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,191 shares of company stock worth $152,203,804. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

