Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes $271,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 874.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 75,984 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

TFC stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 21,392,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,271,370. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.