Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,956,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,333,000 after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.34.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,627,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,695. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

