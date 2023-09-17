Short Interest in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Grows By 58.9%

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 1,498,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,939. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $536.19 million, a PE ratio of -18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.52 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com began coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACCO

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 11,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $60,490.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,125.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 177.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 65,621 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 83.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.