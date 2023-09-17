Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Expands By 21.6%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,015,700 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 9,058,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 847.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
About Banco de Sabadell
Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.
