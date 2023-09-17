Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Drops By 41.9%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,657,000 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 8,017,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,761.7 days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

Bank of Communications stock remained flat at $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

