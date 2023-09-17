Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expands By 58.9%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,260,000 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the August 15th total of 14,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE BCE traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $48.38.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in BCE by 101.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth $25,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in BCE by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,993,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after purchasing an additional 239,309 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
