Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Rises By 33.3%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 640 ($8.01) to GBX 645 ($8.07) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 565 ($7.07) to GBX 620 ($7.76) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.51) to GBX 610 ($7.63) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.00.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 1.0 %

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS BMRRY traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $28.53. 6,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,398. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $29.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2979 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

