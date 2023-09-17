Short Interest in Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Drops By 24.7%

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bravo Mining from C$4.10 to C$4.80 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bravo Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Bravo Mining Trading Down 5.0 %

Bravo Mining Company Profile

Shares of Bravo Mining stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.85. 6,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,970. Bravo Mining has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.48.

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

