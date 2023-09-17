Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declines By 36.7%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3,183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 112,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 108,973 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 561,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 105,978 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 86,040 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 74,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,078,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 71,707 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,613. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $12.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

