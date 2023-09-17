Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Increases By 27.3%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 315,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 225,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,499. The company has a market cap of $161.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.05% and a negative return on equity of 323.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAPR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

