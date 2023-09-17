Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Expands By 13.3%

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2023

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,555,100 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 6,670,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIAFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on CIAFF

Champion Iron Price Performance

Shares of Champion Iron stock remained flat at $4.14 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,275. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20.

Champion Iron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.