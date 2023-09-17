Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Expands By 13.3%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,555,100 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 6,670,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CIAFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on CIAFF
Champion Iron Price Performance
Champion Iron Company Profile
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Iron
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.