Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Expands By 13.3%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,555,100 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 6,670,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.7 days.

CIAFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of Champion Iron stock remained flat at $4.14 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,275. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

