Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Grows By 27.2%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,063,200 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 9,481,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60,316.0 days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGMBF remained flat at $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Minsheng Banking has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

