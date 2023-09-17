Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Grows By 27.2%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,063,200 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 9,481,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60,316.0 days.
China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGMBF remained flat at $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Minsheng Banking has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.
About China Minsheng Banking
