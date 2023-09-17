Short Interest in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW) Grows By 16.2%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Up 49.1 %

DRMAW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,622. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Dermata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About Dermata Therapeutics

dermata therapeutics, llc is a research company based out of 12340 el camino real, san diego, california, united states.

