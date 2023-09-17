Short Interest in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Increases By 16.0%

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 401,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,662,000 after buying an additional 1,102,710 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,681,000 after purchasing an additional 964,460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,412,000 after purchasing an additional 461,345 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.87. 970,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average is $145.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.