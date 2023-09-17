Short Interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Decreases By 42.2%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the August 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Greenpro Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRNQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.15. 4,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. Greenpro Capital has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Greenpro Capital ( NASDAQ:GRNQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 66.28%.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

