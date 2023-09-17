Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Grows By 60.0%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after acquiring an additional 460,807 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,897,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 547,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,921,000 after acquiring an additional 198,678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,578,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $4,117,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,859. The stock has a market cap of $631.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

