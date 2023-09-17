Short Interest in iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Declines By 17.4%

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IWTR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of -0.84. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $29.51.

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

