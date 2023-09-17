Short Interest in JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Increases By 15.9%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,766,300 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 3,250,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of JD Health International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.
