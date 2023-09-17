Short Interest in JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Increases By 15.9%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,766,300 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 3,250,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of JD Health International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get JD Health International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JD Health International

JD Health International Stock Performance

About JD Health International

JDHIF stock remained flat at $6.62 during trading on Friday. JD Health International has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

(Get Free Report)

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.