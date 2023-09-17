Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Drops By 41.8%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of HPF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,409. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
