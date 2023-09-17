Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Drops By 41.8%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of HPF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,409. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 11.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $385,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

