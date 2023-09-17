Short Interest in Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Decreases By 16.2%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kemira Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KOYJF remained flat at $16.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. Kemira Oyj has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $17.52.
About Kemira Oyj
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kemira Oyj
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.