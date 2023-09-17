Short Interest in Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Decreases By 16.2%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kemira Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KOYJF remained flat at $16.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. Kemira Oyj has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $17.52.

Get Kemira Oyj alerts:

About Kemira Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.