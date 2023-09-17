Short Interest in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Decreases By 32.4%

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 144,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Magic Empire Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Empire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Empire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Empire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Magic Empire Global Price Performance

Shares of MEGL traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 1.27. 90,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,906. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.62. Magic Empire Global has a 12-month low of 0.89 and a 12-month high of 6.64.

Magic Empire Global Company Profile

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations.

