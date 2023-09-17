Short Interest in Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Drops By 27.0%

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 154,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Peraso from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Peraso by 811.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peraso by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Peraso stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 401,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,672. Peraso has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Peraso had a negative return on equity of 89.44% and a negative net margin of 176.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peraso will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

