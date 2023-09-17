Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Rises By 19.5%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. 36,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,307. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $12.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

