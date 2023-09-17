Short Interest in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Decreases By 32.3%

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Institutional Trading of PLDT
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PLDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PLDT by 79.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 1,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PLDT Trading Down 2.1 %
PLDT stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. 42,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. PLDT has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65.
PLDT Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PLDT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLDT
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
Featured Articles
