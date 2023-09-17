Short Interest in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Decreases By 22.2%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 86.4% in the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 921,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after buying an additional 299,004 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMI remained flat at $10.78 during midday trading on Friday. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Plum Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

