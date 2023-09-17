Short Interest in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Drops By 25.7%

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,032,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 2,309.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,346,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after buying an additional 1,290,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 521.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after buying an additional 882,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,498,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after buying an additional 758,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTLO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.68. 1,376,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,854. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

