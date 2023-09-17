Short Interest in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Rises By 39.4%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 9,820,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.
Precigen Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PGEN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,774. Precigen has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a net margin of 100.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Precigen by 29.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Precigen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Precigen by 31.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. 22.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.
