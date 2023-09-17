Short Interest in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Rises By 39.4%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 9,820,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Precigen Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,774. Precigen has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a net margin of 100.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Precigen

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 41,436 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $59,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 41,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $59,667.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 119,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $180,310.61. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,837,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,075,056.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,020 shares of company stock worth $513,769. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Precigen by 29.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Precigen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Precigen by 31.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. 22.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

