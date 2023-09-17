Short Interest in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Grows By 31.8%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Processa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 25.4 %

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 169,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.19. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.68.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

