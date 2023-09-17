Short Interest in SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Expands By 30.6%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 863,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 661,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,078.8 days.

SBI Stock Performance

Shares of SBI stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.02. SBI has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

