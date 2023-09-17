Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Decreases By 31.1%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
Shares of SBFFF stock remained flat at $14.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. SBM Offshore has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $16.06.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
