Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Decreases By 31.1%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SBFFF stock remained flat at $14.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. SBM Offshore has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

