Short Interest in Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Declines By 22.3%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,265,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 1,628,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.9 days.

Sino Land Stock Performance

Shares of SNLAF stock remained flat at $1.07 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. Sino Land has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

