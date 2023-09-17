Short Interest in Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Declines By 22.3%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,265,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 1,628,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.9 days.
Sino Land Stock Performance
Shares of SNLAF stock remained flat at $1.07 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. Sino Land has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $1.45.
About Sino Land
