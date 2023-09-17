Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Increases By 36.4%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of SGPYY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. 38,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,206. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($10.14) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

