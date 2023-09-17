Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Rises By 18.1%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CDC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $56.31. 106,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,126.04 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,499.37%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

