Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Rises By 18.1%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:CDC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $56.31. 106,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,126.04 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,499.37%.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
