Siacoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.18 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $156.10 million and $2.18 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,514.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00241476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.64 or 0.00790659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.69 or 0.00549449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00058133 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00116281 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,169,115,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,146,581,163 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

