Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Down 36.2% in August

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the August 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Siegfried in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Siegfried Stock Performance

Siegfried Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGFEF remained flat at $855.00 during midday trading on Friday. Siegfried has a fifty-two week low of $685.00 and a fifty-two week high of $855.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $851.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $775.78.

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

