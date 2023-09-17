Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SVBL remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.21.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.