Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Société BIC Trading Up 0.9 %

BICEY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, gel ink pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, digital slates, and smart pens; art and craft kits; permanent and temporary tattoo markers; and pen and pencil refills.

