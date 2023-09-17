Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Société BIC Trading Up 0.9 %
BICEY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01.
Société BIC Company Profile
