Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 703.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on SPXSF shares. HSBC cut their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £120 ($150.17) to £113 ($141.41) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £119 ($148.92) to £113 ($141.41) in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPXSF
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spirax-Sarco Engineering
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.