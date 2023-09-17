Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2023

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

SRUUF stock traded up 0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 16.38. The company had a trading volume of 746,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,761. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 12-month low of 10.47 and a 12-month high of 16.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of 12.62.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

