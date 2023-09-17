Steem (STEEM) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Steem has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $71.94 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,514.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00241476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.64 or 0.00790659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.69 or 0.00549449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00058133 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00116281 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 443,994,393 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.