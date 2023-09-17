STP Trading Up 23.1% Over Last Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. STP has a total market cap of $101.75 million and approximately $166.71 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STP has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00021149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016911 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014568 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,484.05 or 1.00020316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05621442 USD and is up 8.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $103,658,661.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.