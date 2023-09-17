Substratum (SUB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.41

Substratum (SUB) traded up 42.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $21.41 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00021163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016903 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014577 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,469.23 or 1.00005920 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00025021 USD and is down -38.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $188.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

