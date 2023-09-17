Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SUHJY
Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 0.7 %
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Hung Kai Properties
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.