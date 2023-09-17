Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 331,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,054. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

